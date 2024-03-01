TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.940-4.020 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.38.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after buying an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

