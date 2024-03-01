Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,429,361 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.