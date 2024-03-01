Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-$3.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

