Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.05. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
