Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.60. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 4,160,491 shares changing hands.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 135.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

