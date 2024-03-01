Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after acquiring an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after acquiring an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

