Truist Financial Increases Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $30.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSII. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

