Raj Kumar Sells 1,670 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirby Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $88.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 168.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $6,191,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

