Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.9 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

