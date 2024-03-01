Brian S. Hertzman Sells 1,067 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,304,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

