Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $96.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

About Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

