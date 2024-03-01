Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $4.30 at BTIG Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $4.50 to $4.30 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

