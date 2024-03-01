CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

