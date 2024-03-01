Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 334,449 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

