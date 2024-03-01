CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.41.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,694,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,578,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 407,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

