Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,405,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

