Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.56.

BURL opened at $205.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.07. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $225.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

