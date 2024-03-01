American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $19.48 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

