Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Shares of BAP opened at $170.90 on Thursday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Credicorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Credicorp by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Credicorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

