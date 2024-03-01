Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

CWAN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of CWAN opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

