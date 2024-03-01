Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 154.9% in February

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,800 shares, an increase of 154.9% from the January 31st total of 380,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.50 on Friday. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

