Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 376.5% in February

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 376.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.