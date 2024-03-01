Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 376.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 376.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,786,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $49,358,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $14,926,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $14,194,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.