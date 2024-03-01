Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 376.5% in February

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 376.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,786,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $49,358,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $14,926,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $14,194,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

