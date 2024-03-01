VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $2.23 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

