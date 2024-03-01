Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

WINT opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

Featured Stories

