Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WHLR

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 319,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,041,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,566.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 16.4 %

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.