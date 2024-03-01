Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $191.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $194.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.09.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

