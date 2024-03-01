Short Interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Increases By 849.6%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a growth of 849.6% from the January 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Webuy Global Price Performance

WBUY opened at $0.41 on Friday. Webuy Global has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

