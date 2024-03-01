Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRRO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 19th.

KRRO opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $4,352,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

