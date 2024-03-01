Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $80,079.10 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arvinas Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $45.98 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
