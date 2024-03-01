Brooks Tingle Sells 3,317 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The firm has a market cap of C$58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. National Bankshares increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut Manulife Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.80.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

