J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,162 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

