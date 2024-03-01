Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HOG stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

