Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Buys $73,500.00 in Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 220,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

