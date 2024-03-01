Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Issued By William Blair

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

