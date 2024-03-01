Truist Financial Raises Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $13.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIMS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $80,461.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 400,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $80,461.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

