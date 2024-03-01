Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $98,383.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Up 1.0 %

VICR stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICR

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.