Barry Biffle Sells 14,500 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 2,734,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,533,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,749,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

