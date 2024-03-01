Insider Selling: Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR) Insider Sells A$75,000.00 in Stock

Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR – Get Free Report) insider Ross Taylor sold 25,000,000 shares of Lodestar Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($49,019.61).

Lodestar Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Lodestar Minerals Company Profile

Lodestar Minerals Limited explores for and evaluates base metals in Australia. The company explores for copper, lithium, caesium, tantalum, nickel, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in Earaheedy, Kangaroo Hills, Earaheedy, Jubilee Well, and Coolgardie West Projects located in Western Australia.

