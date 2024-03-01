Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INSM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

