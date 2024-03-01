Barclays Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $62.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 307.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

