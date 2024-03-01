MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Raised to C$15.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
MDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.46.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MDA
MDA Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at MDA
In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MDA
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.