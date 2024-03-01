MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Raised to C$15.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.46.

Get MDA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA

TSE:MDA opened at C$14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.62. MDA has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$14.85.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.