National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given “Reduce” Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reiterated their reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$106.88.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$105.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.64. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

