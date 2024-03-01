Royal Bank of Canada Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$218.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$216.00 to C$218.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$198.83.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$177.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$184.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other George Weston news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263 over the last 90 days. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

