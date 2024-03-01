Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$137.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE RY opened at C$131.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$137.78. The company has a market cap of C$185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.264731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

