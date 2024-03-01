Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $172.09 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $11.69 or 0.00018860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $172.09 million and $13.34 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,724,794 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

