Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.07.

TSE TVE opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

