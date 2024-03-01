Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.82.

TSE BTE opened at C$4.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

