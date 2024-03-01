National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$106.88.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$105.93 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$108.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.64. The company has a market cap of C$35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

