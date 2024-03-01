Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
