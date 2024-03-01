Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,883

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,623 ($20.59) to GBX 1,883 ($23.88) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.17) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,718 ($21.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,764.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,549.07. Plus500 has a 52 week low of GBX 1,263 ($16.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,920 ($24.35). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 695.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

