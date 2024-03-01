Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,883

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,623 ($20.59) to GBX 1,883 ($23.88) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.17) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Plus500 Trading Up 1.1 %
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
